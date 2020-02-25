A Leaked EU Proposal Details Plans to Make Smartphone Battery Replacement Easier and Prevent E-Waste Build-up

Last month, the European Parliament voted for new rules to create a common charging standard for OEMs across the European Union. The idea was to cut down on electronic waste and enable consumers to make sustainable choices. To further the goal, the Parliament is now allegedly gearing up to present another proposal regarding smartphone battery replacement be made simpler.

Brussels Will Reportedly Present The New Proposal By Mid-March

Apparently, the European Commission is working on a plan which will make it easier for smartphone users to replace batteries. If you recall, there was a time when phone batteries were detachable, but now they are non-removable through traditional means, which affects the replacement rate and reparability of devices. Unless you’re a teardown expert like iFixit, the obvious route for you will be to hand in your device for a battery replacement, or you’ll pick up a new smartphone.

EU Formulates a Sweeping Data Handling and AI Policy as Tech Companies Look on in Apprehension

Supposedly, the lack of smartphone battery replacement procedures is one of the reasons why consumers toss away their older devices when the battery deteriorates, instead of getting the cell replaced. According to the leaked draft plan, manufacturers will be required to make it easier for consumers to change the batteries of not only smartphones but also tablets and wireless earbuds.

As with the standardization of charging ports, the idea here is to promote sustainable manufacturing, reuse of raw materials, and recycling. The document also talks about more eco-friendly production of batteries as current methods aren’t believed to be sustainable.

Other than pushing for easy smartphone battery replacement techniques, the European Commission also wants manufacturers to ease access to repairs and provide longer guarantee periods. Moreover, it wants to discourage the scrapping of older devices that no longer get software updates. The creation of a European collection system is also being considered for old smartphones, chargers, and tablets.

The proposal will reportedly be presented next month by the Executive Vice President-Designate of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans.

Image Credits: iFixit

Source: Het Financieele Dagblad