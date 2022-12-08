EU Releases New Official Deadline for When Apple, Other Companies Must Switch iPhones and Other Devices to USB-C

After the EU introduced a new legislation that would force companies like Apple and other technology firms to bring USB-C to iPhones and other products, it has published a deadline that these firms need to abide by. In short, such companies have ample time to make the switch, meaning that the iPhone 15 series does not necessarily need to ditch the Lightning port next year.

All Smartphones, Including iPhones, Need to Feature a USB-C Port by December 28, 2024, According to EU Deadline

A specific date was not put forth by the EU, but it did have one in the pipeline, according to the newly published details. The European Union claims that by December 28, 2024, all smartphones must feature a USB-C port. However, the new law does not exempt other devices, as according to the legislation that was passed in October this year, the following hardware is also included.

“Under the new rules, consumers will no longer need a different charging device and cable every time they purchase a new device, and can use one single charger for all of their small and medium-sized portable electronic devices. Mobile phones, tablets, e-readers, earbuds, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld videogame consoles and portable speakers that are rechargeable via a wired cable will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C port, regardless of their manufacturer. Laptops will also have to be adapted to the requirements by 40 months after the entry into force.”

This means that apart from iPhones, other Apple products, such as AirPods, which have yet to adopt the USB-C interface, will be required to make the switch before the deadline. 2024 is still a long time for Apple and other companies to gravitate to USB-C, meaning that it can decide at the 11th hour that its iPhone 15 series will continue to feature the dated charging port. Fortunately, there are reports claiming that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra will ship with a USB-C port, with the underlying technology supporting Thunderbolt 3 levels of data transfer.

The new law also means that eventually, other Apple products such as Mac keyboards, mice, and trackpads will eventually have to be shipped with USB-C ports as stated by the EU law, allowing for a common charger to exist between consumers.

