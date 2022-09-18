Menu
Company

Enotria: The Last Song is a Fresh Take in Souls-like RPGs Developed by Italian Studio Jyamma Games

Ule Lopez
Sep 18, 2022, 05:07 AM EDT
Enotria: The Last Song

Tokyo Game Show 2022’s Day Three is currently underway, with tons of games shown by developers such as Capcom, Sega, Bandai Namco, and other developers. Smaller developers are also present at the show, such as Italian studio Jyamma Games and their upcoming Souls-like action RPG Enotria: The Last Song.

Enotria takes place in a world based on Italian culture and folklore. The Universe plays a role in the game. Stories unfold and weave the constantly changing tapestry, neatly tying up into Reality itself. The Canovaccio is a consequence of extraordinary individuals using the Story to trap it on paper.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
China’s First Fully-Dedicated Gaming GPU To Launch In 2025 By Shanghai Chipmaker, Muxi

You can watch a brand-new trailer for Enotria: The Last Song below, which has some gameplay packaged within.

The player is tasked with being the force that frees Enotria from its current state and is called the Force of Change. Armed with Souls-like mobility and various weapons at your disposal, like spears, crossbows, and swords, to name a few. Enotria’s world is a lush and colorful one and one you’ll be exploring a lot.

The trailer shows off various environments that you’ll do combat in Enotria: The Last Song. You'll course through places like grassy hilltops, dark caves, fairgrounds, and more. Players will also have access to various abilities in battle aside from their movement. The trailer caps off with a campfire and a sword on the beach, a nod to the campfires you’ll see throughout the Dark Souls games.

As for release, Enotria: The Last Song doesn’t have a concrete release date or platforms it’s set to launch. We’ll continue to update as more information for Enotria: The Last Song is released, though, and you’ll find it here first. Enotria: The Last Song is currently in development, with no confirmed release date yet. You can visit the game’s website here.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order