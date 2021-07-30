Elon Musk Could Have Been the Apple CEO but Tim Cook Was Not in Favor [UPDATE]

[UPDATE]: Shortly after the story went live, James Clayton from BBC reached out to Musk asking him about how false the story is or if any of the things that are written in the book are true, and Musk talked about how he never talked to Cook. However, he did request a meeting but there were no conditions set in the first place. This is what the tweet reads.

Cook & I have never spoken or written to each other ever. There was a point where I requested to meet with Cook to talk about Apple buying Tesla. There were no conditions of acquisition proposed whatsoever. He refused to meet. Tesla was worth about 6% of today’s value. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2021

TSMC’s iPhone 13 and Redesigned MacBook Pro Chip Production Facility Hit With Gas Contamination

[ORIGINAL STORY] If you look back in the history book and check the relationship between Apple and Tesla and Tim Cook and Elon Musk, you will realize that the answers will be different. There is information available where Elon Musk has talked about how he talked to Tim Cook about selling Tesla to Apple, but Tim Cook refused even to take a meeting. Tim Cook, on the other hand, has talked about how he never even spoke to Musk.

Tim Higgins from The Wall Street Journal is out with a new book next month called Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk, and the Bet of the Century. It actually recounts an expletive-ridden conversation between Cook and Musk about Apple acquiring Tesla.

Tim Cook Was Not Having it When Elon Musk Show Interest in Being the CEO of Apple and Tesla Combined.

Los Angeles Times published the book review today and talked about how Tim Cook and Elon Musk were on the phone discussing Tesla's unveiling of the model 3 and the struggles that were a part of it, and Tim Cook suggested that Apple buys Tesla.

While Elon Musk was interested in this proposition, he had one condition, and the condition was that he would be serving as the CEO of not just Tesla, but Apple's entirety. "F--k you," was what Cook reportedly responded before immediately hanging up the call.

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook and Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk are talking on the phone. The 2016 unveiling of the make-it-or-break-it Model 3 is coming soon, but Tesla is in serious financial trouble. Cook has an idea: Apple buys Tesla. Musk is interested, but one condition: “I’m CEO.” Sure, says Cook. When Apple bought Beats in 2014, it kept on the founders, Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre. No, Musk says. Apple. Apple CEO. “F— you” Cook says, and hangs up.

When asked in a recent interview about his relationship with Elon Musk, Tim Cook decided to explain that while he has never spoken to Elon, he does have great admiration for Tesla, with Apple hiring many Tesla employees over the year, which lead Elon Musk to call Apple the "Tesla graveyard."