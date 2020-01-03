Elden Ring Early Summer Release Window Hinted At By From Software

In the past few months, we have heard a lot of rumors regarding Elden Ring's release date, but none have been confirmed, as From Software has yet to make an announcement. While not exactly official, the developer finally provided some hints regarding the game's release window.

The developer recently shared a New Year's Card on its official website, offering players a phone wallpaper if they register. The three choices are for a Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Metal Wolf Chaos XD and Elden Ring. The interesting thing is that the website mentions a June release for Elden Ring.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo Hints at PC Port; Code Includes Higher Resolution Options and More

While the Elden Ring release window comes straight from the developer, we have to take it with a grain of salt. If the game indeed launches in June, we will surely get an official announcement in the coming weeks.

Very little is currently known about Elden Ring as of now. From Software and Hidetaka Miyazaki revealed that it would be the team's biggest game yet, and some rumors suggest that the gameplay mechanics will be a combination of the Souls series with mechanics lifted from other series like Zelda and others.

Most of the combat is built upon the foundation of Souls series.

The powers you get from the bosses are integrated to combos like the prosthetic in Sekiro but for all weapons.

Some of those can also be used in the open world to open new path much like in Zelda.

« FP » bar like is used and it is part of the new burn mechanic. Using these powers burns your arms until they become ashes. Your arms can also be cut by ennemies if burned to a certain degree. You can use mechanical arms as a weaker replacement.

Limbs are dropped by ennemies but only some can be used as replacement for your arm. Most of the others are rotten or already burned. They can also be offered to « covenants »

Elden Ring is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.