Elden Ring Open World Features, Story Themes and More Discussed

Elden Ring has been announced last year during Microsoft's E3 2019 press conference, but very little has been said about the game since then, with From Software keeping the lid sealed tight. Some new details, however, have been confirmed recently.

During a talk held during the 23rd Japan Media Arts Festival focused on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, as translated by Reddit user cocoakoumori, hosts Tokita Takahashi and Sayawaka read a statement from Hidetaka Miyazaki, who confirmed how Elden Ring will be From's deepest game to date and how it will deal with both history and mythos at the same time, pretty much confirming some of the rumors that are circulating online regarding the game's themes.

Bloodborne PC Underwent Big Playtest Round Last Month; May Not Support Framerates Above 60FPS – Rumor

[Miyazaki]. Basically, I decide the thematic elements of the game first to develop the motifs and world view of the title. Now we're in development for a game called "ELDEN RING" which is larger and deeper than anything we've done before (..) history, or mythos, we feel we're challenging ourselves to make a game that deals with these two opposing [elements].

Sayawaka also went on to confirm that Elden Ring will have some sort of open-world feel and how it will be possible to ride horses to move around this world.

[Sayawaka]. ELDEN RING has staff from the foreign drama "Game of Thrones" participating in development and the game has got a sort of "open-worlded-ness" to it with wide open areas where you can ride your horse and things, it seems there are scenes like that in the game so, well,... There's a feeling of a world here, I suppose, right?

Ending the Elden Ring conversation, Sayakawa also hinted that the game will also have some of the themes that are prevalent in George R.R. Martin's works.

[Tokita] True, well, this is one that I personally like and I think it's a very painful fantasy drama... There's pain there and from a human perspective there are themes of racism, politics, citizenship, and so on (...) So this is a work that is psychologically quote painful in a lot of ways and making a game with Miyazaki which such a huge world view.. on a world-level, everyone's looking forward to it so... [Sayawaka]. (...) The actions of the characters... Really make you think "yeah, humans are like that" it's just tremendous (..) and when you have history and myth, from a human perspective you can make a very grand story out of that. I don't want to say too much but I'm certainly excited.

Elden Ring is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. A release date has yet to be announced.