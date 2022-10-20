Menu
Elden Ring New Texture Pack Overhauls Over 4000 Textures

Francesco De Meo
Oct 20, 2022, 07:07 AM EDT
Elden Ring

A new Elden Ring texture pack has been shared online, overhauling some of the game's textures.

The Texture Improvement Project aims to upscale all of the textures in the game to two times their original size. The pack's first version overhauls over 4000 environment textures, which shouldn't impact performance for GPUs with over 6 GB VRAM.

This mod aims to upscales all the textures in the game to two times their original size.
At the moment this mod includes 4510 environment textures such as trees, rocks, paintings, groundcovers, skyboxes, clouds etc.

Progress:
Environment: ✓ LOD: ⨉
Characters: ⨉ LOD: ⨉
Armor & Weapons: ⨉ LOD: ⨉

Performance:
This should not impact performance as long as you have at least 6gb of VRAM.
Not tested on GPUs with less.

Installation:

  • Get the newest Mod Engine version and follow the installation instructions.
  • Download this mod and extract the files to Mod Engine/mod.
  • Launch the game through Mod Engine.
02-278
03-259
04-244
05-216
06-196
07-180
08-161
09-144
011-114
2 of 9

The Elden Ring Texture Improvement Project can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One worldwide. You can learn more about the game by checking out my review:

I tried hard to find any faults in Elden Ring, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn't find any outside of some technical issues that the developers could fix via patches. I firmly believe that perfection doesn't exist and that it is always possible to improve, but I really couldn't think of anything that Elden Ring could have done better. As such, the game wholly deserves a perfect score, an honor I would have given only to a couple of other modern games, not only for its extremely high quality but also for what it accomplished with its open world and for how it will surely influence video games as a whole in the future.

