Elden Ring New Mods Introduce Guts’ Armor and Dragonslayer From Berserk

New Elden Ring mods that have been shared online recently allow players to turn their character into Guts from the popular manga series Berserk by Kentaro Miura.

The Guts' Berserker Armor and Dragonslayer introduce the iconic Berserker Armor and Dragonslayer sword into the latest game by From Software. The modded armor uses the model from Berserk and The Band of the Hawk and replaces Blaidd armor set, while the Dragonslayer mod can replace either the Grafted Blade, Greatsword, or Bloodhound's Fang.

Both new Elden Ring mods can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

The Dark Souls series and Elden Ring have been heavily influenced by Berserk and feature plenty of easter eggs inspired by it, so Guts making an appearance in the game doesn't feel out of place at all. With these mods and the proper build, taking down the many enemies in the Lands Between will feel as if Guts is indeed killing apostles of the Godhand.

Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. Learn more about the game by checking out my review.