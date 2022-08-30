Elden Ring New Mod Introduces Unique Enemy Movesets for Select Weapons

A new Elden Ring mod that has been shared online a couple of days ago introduces some gameplay tweaks that can spice up the experience quite a bit.

The Enemies Moveset mod introduces new movesets for select weapons that replace the basic ones with those of select enemies. The new movesets can be used by dual wielding the following weapons:

Elden Ring Enemies Moveset Weapon List

Twin blade as Spear Adept,

Scythe as Sister Friede,

Curved Sword as O'Rin of the Water,

Straight Sword as Lothric Knight,

Katana as Way of Tomoe or Genichiro,

Great Sword as Soul of Cinder,

Claw as Butterfly Lady,

Colossal Sword as Armored Warrior("ROBERTOO"),

Halberd as Gundyr,

Thrusting Sword as Emma,

Curved GreatSword as Ashina General,

Great Spear as Nameless king.

The Elden Ring Enemies Moveset mod can be seen in action in the video below. The mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. You can learn more about one of the best games released this year by checking out my review:

I tried hard to find any faults in Elden Ring, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn't find any outside of some technical issues that the developers could fix via patches. I firmly believe that perfection doesn't exist and that it is always possible to improve, but I really couldn't think of anything that Elden Ring could have done better. As such, the game wholly deserves a perfect score, an honor I would have given only to a couple of other modern games, not only for its extremely high quality but also for what it accomplished with its open world and for how it will surely influence video games as a whole in the future.