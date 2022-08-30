Menu
Company

Elden Ring New Mod Introduces Unique Enemy Movesets for Select Weapons

Francesco De Meo
Aug 30, 2022
Elden Ring

A new Elden Ring mod that has been shared online a couple of days ago introduces some gameplay tweaks that can spice up the experience quite a bit.

The Enemies Moveset mod introduces new movesets for select weapons that replace the basic ones with those of select enemies. The new movesets can be used by dual wielding the following weapons:

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
The Witcher 3 Looks Amazing With Ray Tracing and BlitzFX in New 8K Video

Elden Ring Enemies Moveset Weapon List

Twin blade as Spear Adept,

Scythe as Sister Friede,

Curved Sword as O'Rin of the Water,

Straight Sword as Lothric Knight,

Katana as Way of Tomoe or Genichiro,

Related StoryNathan Birch
PS5 Improved Supply Boosts Hardware Numbers and MultiVersus Tops the NPD Charts in July

Great Sword as Soul of Cinder,

Claw as Butterfly Lady,

Colossal Sword as Armored Warrior("ROBERTOO"),

Halberd as Gundyr,

Thrusting Sword as Emma,

Curved GreatSword as Ashina General,

Great Spear as Nameless king.

The Elden Ring Enemies Moveset mod can be seen in action in the video below. The mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. You can learn more about one of the best games released this year by checking out my review:

I tried hard to find any faults in Elden Ring, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn't find any outside of some technical issues that the developers could fix via patches. I firmly believe that perfection doesn't exist and that it is always possible to improve, but I really couldn't think of anything that Elden Ring could have done better. As such, the game wholly deserves a perfect score, an honor I would have given only to a couple of other modern games, not only for its extremely high quality but also for what it accomplished with its open world and for how it will surely influence video games as a whole in the future.

Products mentioned in this post

Elden Ring
USD 35
Xbox Series S
USD 287
Xbox Series X
USD 499

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order