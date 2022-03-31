Elden Ring New Mod Allows Creation of Customized Spirit Summons
A new Elden Ring mod that has been shared online allows players to create their own custom Spirit Summons.
To utilize custom Spirit Summon, players will need to modify their regulation file with Yapped - Rune Bear as detailed by Nexus Mods user oilnarak01. The user has also provided, alongside an in-depth tutorial, their own regulation file for reference, which contains Spirit Summons for characters like Ranni, Roderica, and others. As for every mod that edits the regulation file, this mod can only be used in offline mode due to Easy Anti-Cheat
The full tutorial teaching how to create Elden Ring custom Spirit Summons can be found on Nexus Mods.
Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. Learn more about the game by checking out my review.
I tried hard to find any faults in Elden Ring, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn't find any outside of some technical issues that the developers could fix via patches. I firmly believe that perfection doesn't exist and that it is always possible to improve, but I really couldn't think of anything that Elden Ring could have done better. As such, the game wholly deserves a perfect score, an honor I would have given only to a couple of other modern games, not only for its extremely high quality but also for what it accomplished with its open world and for how it will surely influence video games as a whole in the future.
