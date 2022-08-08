Elden Ring New Mod Brings Back Iconic Dark Souls Gesture

A new Elden Ring mod that has been shared online in the past few days brings back an iconic gesture from the Dark Souls series.

The Praise the Sun mod replaces the Point Up gesture with the Praise the Sun gesture seen in the original Dark Souls. The Warrior of Sunlight Solaire of Astora is nowhere to be found in the Lands Between, but with this mod, players can finally honor his legacy in the latest game by From Software.

If only I could be so grossly incandescent...



Replaces " Point Up " gesture



To Install

1.

Download Mod Engine 2 here: https://github.com/soulsmods/ModEngine2/releases

Click Assets, then download the top .zip file.

Extract the contents of the .zip onto your PC.

2.

Download the mod and extract the contents of the zip file into the "mod" folder in the same directory as the "modengine2_launcher.exe".

Click launchmod_eldenring.bat to launch the game.

The Elden Ring Praise the Sun mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. You can learn more about one of the best open-world games released in recent years by checking out my review:

I tried hard to find any faults in Elden Ring, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn't find any outside of some technical issues that the developers could fix via patches. I firmly believe that perfection doesn't exist and that it is always possible to improve, but I really couldn't think of anything that Elden Ring could have done better. As such, the game wholly deserves a perfect score, an honor I would have given only to a couple of other modern games, not only for its extremely high quality but also for what it accomplished with its open world and for how it will surely influence video games as a whole in the future.