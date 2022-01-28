Elden Ring New Game+ Confirmed and Detailed, New Mini Dungeon Gameplay Revealed

The release of Elden Ring is less than a month away, and the game’s creator Hidetaka Miyazaki is making the rounds to keep hype levels high. While most of what Miyazaki is saying in new interviews has already been revealed in one way or another, in a new PlayStation Blog feature he does confirm that Elden Ring will be getting the traditional From Software New Game+ mode. Separately, during a Taipei Game Show presentation, producer Yasuhiro Kitao provided a bit more detail about New Game+ mode.

After clearing the game the first time, you can carry across your character data and play the game again, against powered-up enemies. This has always been a feature of our games … In fact, with the world being so vast, the game is designed so that it can be cleared without necessarily experiencing everything. Some players will prefer to try and explore the entire map the first time, while others will leave some areas for exploration in second or subsequent cycles.

In other Elden Ring news, the folks at Game Informer have revealed new footage from Castle Mourne, one of the “mini-dungeons” from the game (that frankly looks almost as big and complex as some full levels from past From Software titles). Check it out, below.

Haven’t been keeping up with Elden Ring? Here’s a quick description of its George R. R. Martin co-written story…

Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between. In the Lands Between ruled by Queen Marika the Eternal, the Elden Ring, the source of the Erdtree, has been shattered. Marika's offspring, demigods all, claimed the shards of the ring known as the Great Runes, and the mad taint of their newfound strength triggered a war: The Shattering. A war that meant abandonment by the Greater Will. And now the guidance of grace will be brought to the Tarnished who were spurned by the grace of gold and exiled from the Lands Between. Ye dead who yet live, your grace long lost, follow the path to the Lands Between beyond the foggy sea to stand before the Elden Ring and become the Elden Lord.

Elden Ring will put players through their paces on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on February 25, 2022.