Elden Ring Mouse Sensitivity and Easy Anti-Cheat Issues Will Be Fixed by Future Updates; Performance Will Continue to Be Improved
Mouse sensitivity and Easy Anti-Cheat issues in Elden Ring will be fixed with a future update, Bandai Namco and From Software confirmed today.
With a message on the Bandai Namco official website, it has been confirmed that a patch that is being sent out in the near future will fix the two aforementioned issues. Additionally, it has been confirmed that the developer will be constantly working to improve the game's performance on PC.
Main items to be revised
- Regarding the problem of the mouse being too sensitive in the Elden Ring PC version
- We will be sending out a patch for this issue in the near future.
- Regarding the problem of Easy Anti-Cheat failing to launch when the Steam account name is set to 2-byte characters.
- We are aware of the cause of this issue and will be providing a patch in the near future.
- Regarding the phenomenon of frame rate and other performance-related issues during gameplay. We will be constantly working to improve the game so that it can be played comfortably on various PC environments and platforms.
- For the PC version, updating your graphics card drivers to the latest version may significantly improve performance.
- About the phenomenon of game data that does not save correctly in the PlayStation 5 version
- If the PS5 console is unexpectedly turned off while playing a game or in rest mode, saved data may not be saved correctly.
- We are aware of the cause of this issue and are working on a patch to correct it, but until the patch is released, please save your game manually by exiting the game regularly.
- Game data will be saved correctly if you quit the game by opening the system menu using the OPTION button and selecting "Quit Game.”
Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. Learn more about one of the best games released in recent years by checking out my review.
Elden Ring is not only the best action RPG developed by From Software but one of the best open-world titles ever made. A masterclass of game design, Elden Ring isn't just a game but an epic dark fantasy journey that no one will be able to forget for a very long time.
