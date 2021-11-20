Elden Ring Is Expected to Sell 4 Million Units in Its First Five Weeks

It's no secret that Bandai Namco has great expectations for Elden Ring, but now we know exactly the sales target that the publisher has set for the upcoming game made by FromSoftware.

Replying during a Q&A with investors earlier this month, the publisher said it expects 4 million unit sales 'during this term'.

As a future major title, "ELDEN RING" is scheduled to be released in February 2022. It has been highly evaluated by the game industry and game fans, having won numerous awards at game events in Europe even before its release, and is expected to sell 4 million units (worldwide including Japan) during this term.

Given that the briefing was for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending on March 31st, 2022, it follows that Bandai Namco anticipates selling 4 million copies of Elden Ring in the first five weeks since its February 25th, 2022 release. That's a lot if we look at Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, FromSoftware's previous game, which sold 3.8 million units in a little over three months.

However, Dark Souls III managed to sell over 3 million units in its first month. Elden Ring is much more similar to the Souls series than Sekiro, and that probably bodes well for Bandai Namco's lofty goal.

In Wccftech's recent hands-on, Kai wrote that while the game may be a bit too close to the developer's lineage for some, it also seems like the best expression of the Soulslike genre yet. With the full game due in just over three months, it's not long before we'll all get to play the latest game by Hidetaka Miyazaki, featuring lore written by G.R.R. Martin.