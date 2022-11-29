Elden Ring Invasions Mod Introduces New Combat Challenges, Weapons

A new Elden Ring mod that is now available for download introduces new combat challenges via custom-made invaders, new weapons and more.

The Invasions mod is the perfect mod for those who haven't had enough of fighting NPC invaders in Elden Ring, as it introduces a dozen new invasions across the Lands Between. All new invaders come with new weapons, which can be looted from them upon defeat and can be fully utilized for the remainder of the game.

It's time to hunt. Over a dozen new invasions across the Lands Between, containing new characters, weapons, and challenges.

A combat challenge mod. Each target has been given one of my modded weapons, which you can loot from their corpse after killing them.

Obtain the kill orders from behind the Weeping Peninsula Isolated Merchant's shack. Read each letter's description for the invasion location. After defeating all targets, travel to Farum Azula via the Four Belfries to face retribution in the infinite wave arena.

The Elden Ring Invasions mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. Learn more about one of the best games released this year by checking out my review.

I tried hard to find any faults in Elden Ring, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn't find any outside of some technical issues that the developers could fix via patches. I firmly believe that perfection doesn't exist and that it is always possible to improve, but I really couldn't think of anything that Elden Ring could have done better. As such, the game wholly deserves a perfect score, an honor I would have given only to a couple of other modern games, not only for its extremely high quality but also for what it accomplished with its open world and for how it will surely influence video games as a whole in the future.