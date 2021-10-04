Elden Ring Won’t Be Hard Just for the Sake of Being Hard; Development Is Progressing Nicely

Elden Ring is going to be a challenging game, but it will not be hard for the sake of being hard.

Speaking with Famitsu during Tokyo Game Show 2021, From Software's Yasuhiro Kitao talked extensively about Elden Ring, mentioning how the map will be unusual, compared to previous games from the studio, reiterating some of the features and mechanics we have already heard about, like how the horse can be summoned at will, how it impacts battles, and how players will have no guidance while in the open world, being free to go where they wish. Elden Ring will also feature no errand quests, which were present in some small capacity in previous From Software games, like those Covenant quests that required players to find a certain amount of items.

Yasuhiro Kitao also touched upon the Elden Ring difficulty and challenge level. The game is not going to be easy, but at the same time, it will not be hard just for the sake of being hard, as it is being designed to make players feel a sense of accomplishment after defeating certain enemies or discovering something. Several gameplay mechanics, like the ability to summon allies and the stealth mechanics, are intended to make the game a little easier if players find the challenge to be too much for them.

With many titles getting delayed due to development issues brought by the pandemic, it wouldn't be surprising for Elden Ring to get delayed as well, but it seems like this will not be happening, as Yasuhiro Kitao confirmed that the game is in the final stages of development and that work is progressing nicely.

Elden Ring launches on January 21st on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.