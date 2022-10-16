Elden Ring Future Additional Content May Include Arenas, New Hair Options and More

The recently released Elden Ring 1.07 patch features some undocumented changes that provide some hints about content that may be added to the game in the future.

As reported by dataminer Sekiro Dubi, the new patch introduced four new parameters for 4 new text banners, which match unused text found in the 1.0 version of the game, such as Begin Match, You Win, and You Lose, suggesting that the huge arenas found in the Lands Between may open their doors in the future.

Elden Ring v1.07 added 4 new parameters for 4 new Text Banners to be displayed on Screen. They match unused text from 1.0, as shown in the video. I believe they are related to Colosseums, suggesting Gauntlet form. 1.07 text just says "Enemy Defeated " pic.twitter.com/XodKxn6ouk — Sekiro Dubi (@sekirodubi) October 15, 2022

Sekiro Dubi summarized their findings in the Elden Ring 1.07 in a following tweet, highlighting how the patch suggests new hair options may come in the future as well as some unspecified, subtle map changes, as well as the new map files that have been confirmed shortly after the patch went live by Lance McDonald.

To sum it up: - New hair for DLC

- new map files from audio banks m20, and m45 (no more info on this)

- new Colosseum map files, assets, textures. Textures don't work due to lack of DLC files

- Lots of subtle map changes, like at most divine towers More doors to be opened still pic.twitter.com/gew8oe88j6 — Sekiro Dubi (@sekirodubi) October 13, 2022

