Elden Ring Future Additional Content May Include Arenas, New Hair Options and More

Francesco De Meo
Oct 16, 2022, 10:50 AM EDT
Elden Ring

The recently released Elden Ring 1.07 patch features some undocumented changes that provide some hints about content that may be added to the game in the future.

As reported by dataminer Sekiro Dubi, the new patch introduced four new parameters for 4 new text banners, which match unused text found in the 1.0 version of the game, such as Begin Match, You Win, and You Lose, suggesting that the huge arenas found in the Lands Between may open their doors in the future.

Elden Ring New Mod Increases Draw Distance With Minimal Performance Impact

Sekiro Dubi summarized their findings in the Elden Ring 1.07 in a following tweet, highlighting how the patch suggests new hair options may come in the future as well as some unspecified, subtle map changes, as well as the new map files that have been confirmed shortly after the patch went live by Lance McDonald.

Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. Learn more about the game by checking out my review.

I tried hard to find any faults in Elden Ring, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn't find any outside of some technical issues that the developers could fix via patches. I firmly believe that perfection doesn't exist and that it is always possible to improve, but I really couldn't think of anything that Elden Ring could have done better. As such, the game wholly deserves a perfect score, an honor I would have given only to a couple of other modern games, not only for its extremely high quality but also for what it accomplished with its open world and for how it will surely influence video games as a whole in the future.

