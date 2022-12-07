Elden Ring Free Colosseum Update is Now Live

The new Elden Ring free update which opens the doors of the Colosseums in the Lands Between is now live on all formats.

While the update itself is live, the game's online services are still undergoing maintenance, so it is not yet possible to test the new PvP features yet. Official update notes have yet to be shared, but Bandai Namco provided new information on the different modes available at each of the new Elden Ring Colosseums, such as United Combat and Combat Ordeal for the Limgrave Colosseum, Duel Mode for the Royal Colosseum, and more. The update also adds new five new hairstyles.

The Limgrave Colosseum features two modes: United Combat and Combat Ordeal.

In United Combat, combatants will be divided into two teams to fight in timed battles with the ability to respawn. Each death and respawn grants points to the adversaries, offering victory to the team with the higher score.

In Combat Ordeal, it’s every Tarnished for themselves. Combatants in this mode can also respawn until the timer hits zero, and the one with the most points will prevail as victor.

The Royal Colosseum, located in Leyndell, features Duel Mode. Two Tarnished face off in a duel to the death, without the ability to respawn.

The Caelid Colosseum features all aforementioned modes with the addition of being able to summon Spirit Ashes to fight by players’ sides.

In case you missed the announcement trailer for the Elden Ring free Colosseum update, you can find it right below.

Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. Learn more about one of the best games released in 20222 by checking out my review.

I tried hard to find any faults in Elden Ring, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn't find any outside of some technical issues that the developers could fix via patches. I firmly believe that perfection doesn't exist and that it is always possible to improve, but I really couldn't think of anything that Elden Ring could have done better. As such, the game wholly deserves a perfect score, an honor I would have given only to a couple of other modern games, not only for its extremely high quality but also for what it accomplished with its open world and for how it will surely influence video games as a whole in the future.