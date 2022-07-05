Menu
Elden Ring Firebending Moveset Mod Introduces New Moveset Inspired by Avatar: The Last Airbender

Francesco De Meo
Jul 5, 2022
Elden Ring

A new Elden Ring mod that has been shared online a couple of days back introduces a new moveset to the game inspired by Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The Firebending Moveset mod introduces new explosive ranged and melee moves, which replace the one-handed and two-handed movesets for the Katar weapon, as well as a new Ash of War called Lighting Generation.

New Elden Ring Moveset: Firebending
1 - Handed: Range focused
2 - Handed: Melee focused

Full moveset!
Light Attacks
Heavy Attacks
Rolling, Sprinting, Jumping Attacks
Horseback Attacks!

New Ash of War: Lightning Generation
Press L2 to summon lightning, using your body as a conduit.
Press L2 again to expel the lightning, unleashing 3 lightning projectiles that explode on contact.

The latest Elden Ring Firebending Moveset mod update, which has gone live yesterday, also introduces some additional features and fixes.

2.0 Update

  • Added optional download to change the fire to Azula's iconic blue flame. The fire and explosions after the fire hits a surface, are still red - this is how it worked in the show. 
  • Added capability to use in left hand
  • Added capability to dual-wield (both two-handing and dual-wielding work now)
  • Added fire explosion during backstabs and ripostes
  • Added a couple missing sounds in the animations

The Elden Ring Firebending Moveset mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. Learn more about one of the best games ever made by From Software by checking out my review.

I tried hard to find any faults in Elden Ring, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn't find any outside of some technical issues that the developers could fix via patches. I firmly believe that perfection doesn't exist and that it is always possible to improve, but I really couldn't think of anything that Elden Ring could have done better. As such, the game wholly deserves a perfect score, an honor I would have given only to a couple of other modern games, not only for its extremely high quality but also for what it accomplished with its open world and for how it will surely influence video games as a whole in the future.

