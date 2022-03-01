Elden Ring Eden LIT Mod Improves Lighting, Textures, Adds Post-Processed Ray Traced Shadows and Indirect Lighting and More

A new Elden Ring mod that has been shared online recently improves the game's visuals considerably with enhanced lighting and textures and more.

The Eden LIT mod, previously known as Ludite V for Dark Souls III, is a visual overhaul for the latest game developed by From Software which removes the game's green tint, desaturates the color palette, improves lighting and texture quality, and implements post-processed ray traced shadows and indirect lighting through McFly old shader effects.

Removes Elden Ring's green tint and desaturates the color palette to maintain original "rotten and desolated" vibes.

Improves lighting, with more contrasts and interesting shadows, while also making them feel more realistic and natural.

Implements free post-processed ray traced shadows and indirect lighting through McFly old shader effects.

Improves texture quality.

Removes the -always present- blur effect.

A comparison video for the Elden Ring Eden LIT mod has also been shared, highlighting the improvements brought by the mod. You can check out the video below. The mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

