Elden Ring Creator Feels Apologetic to Those Frustrated at His Games’ Challenge Level

Elden Ring is out and millions of gamers have happily died a lot in the virtual world designed by FromSoftware with the help of G.R.R. Martin, who worked on the lore.

Ahead of the Elden Ring launch, FromSoftware's producer Yasuhiro Kitao explained that this new game was designed to be less stressful than the Souls games, but not less difficult. Indeed, the final game proved this, offering more options but maintaining the same challenge level.

In a post-launch interview with The New Yorker, Elden Ring creator Hidetaka Miyazaki said he felt apologetic towards those frustrated with his games. At the same time, he highlighted that the whole point of these titles is to allow players to overcome such hardships.

I’ve never been a very skilled player. I die a lot. So, in my work, I want to answer the question: If death is to be more than a mark of failure, how do I give it meaning? How do I make death enjoyable? I do feel apologetic toward anyone who feels there’s just too much to overcome in my games. I just want as many players as possible to experience the joy that comes from overcoming hardship. When I’m playing these games, I think, this is the way I’d want to die—in a way that is amusing or interesting, or that creates a story I can share. Death and rebirth, trying and overcoming—we want that cycle to be enjoyable. In life, death is a horrible thing. In play, it can be something else. We are always looking to improve, but, in our games specifically, hardship is what gives meaning to the experience. So it’s not something we’re willing to abandon at the moment. It’s our identity.

Elden Ring garnered a perfect score in Wccftech's review. Here's the final quote: