Elden Ring Carian Combo Warriors Mod Introduces New Powerful Combos for Select Weapons

Francesco De Meo
Oct 4, 2022, 06:21 AM EDT

A new Elden Ring mod that is now available for download promises to spice up the game's combat quite a bit with the introduction of new combos for select weapons.

The Carian Combo Warriors mod replaces the basic moveset for select Katanas, Greatswords, and Fist weapons with flashy and devastating new combos that incorporate delayed button presses and other maneuvers such as dodges, parries, and guide chases. While the new movesets are clearly overpowered, they are very fun to use, especially against bosses that can take out the player in just a few hits.

The MOD here is a combination of multiple moveset changes, aiming at create more combos for weapons; parry, dodge, guide chase available as you wield them properly, and provide some complexity of magic and weapon attack behaviors.

Some of the motions in the original games were changed, they would be helpful and necessary for the weapon I modified while cause some problems in other weapons, backup copy of your savedata and regulation.bin are strongly recommended for using!

The Elden Ring Carian Combo Warriors mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. Learn more about the game by checking out my review.

I tried hard to find any faults in Elden Ring, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn't find any outside of some technical issues that the developers could fix via patches. I firmly believe that perfection doesn't exist and that it is always possible to improve, but I really couldn't think of anything that Elden Ring could have done better. As such, the game wholly deserves a perfect score, an honor I would have given only to a couple of other modern games, not only for its extremely high quality but also for what it accomplished with its open world and for how it will surely influence video games as a whole in the future.

