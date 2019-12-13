EKWB Announced Their Quantum Waterblock For The Asus ROG Strix X299-E Gaming II Motherboard
EK, the European premium liquid cooling gear manufacturer, is releasing a new Intel X299 socket based monoblock belonging to the Quantum Line of products, the EK-Quantum Momentum ROG Strix X299-E Gaming II D-RGB. This monoblock is engineered specifically for the ROG Strix X299-E Gaming II motherboard from ASUS.
EK-Quantum Momentum Uses The Latest and Greatest Cooling Engine
The addressable D-RGB LED in the monoblock is compatible with ASUS Aura Sync RGB control and offering a full lighting customization experience for every single diode at any given time. This is a complete all-in-one (CPU and motherboard) liquid cooling solution for Intel Socket 2066 Core X-Series Processors and the monoblock is covering the entire VRM section of the ROG Strix X299-E Gaming II motherboard.
This monoblock uses the latest generation of cooling engines used on the EK Quantum Lineup to ensure the best possible CPU cooling while not reducing flow to other components. This water block directly cools the CPU, as well as the voltage regulation (MOSFET) module. Liquid flows directly over all critical areas, providing the enthusiasts with a great solution for high and stable overclocks.
Like with every EK monoblock, the EK-Quantum Momentum ROG Strix X299-E Gaming II D-RGB features high flow design and it can be easily used with the system using weaker water pumps or lower pump speed settings as well. The Quantum Momentum monoblock also comes with sophisticated addressable D-RGB lightning which connects to a standard 3-pin 5V D-RGB addressable header.
The base of the monoblock is made of nickel-plated electrolytic copper while the top is made of quality acrylic glass material. The nickel-plated brass screw-in standoffs are pre-installed and allow for easy installation. A Digital (addressable) 3-pin 5V D-RGB LED strip is installed in the monoblock that connects to the motherboard’s 3-pin LED header or it can be connected to any other supported 5V 3-pin LED controller. This product is compatible with ASUS Aura Sync RGB control software. The arrow marking on the 3-pin D-RGB LED connector is to be aligned with the +5V marking on the AURA Addressable Gen2 header.
EK-Quantum Momentum ROG Strix X299-E Gaming II D-RGB monoblock is made in Slovenia, Europe and is readily available for pre-order through the EK Webshop and Partner Reseller Network. This Quantum Line monoblock will start shipping on the 16th of December 2019. It will set you back $154.99.