EKWB Announced Their Quantum Waterblock For The Asus ROG Strix X299-E Gaming II Motherboard

EK-Quantum Momentum Uses The Latest and Greatest Cooling Engine

The addressable D-RGB LED in the monoblock is compatible with ASUS Aura Sync RGB control and offering a full lighting customization experience for every single diode at any given time. This is a complete all-in-one (CPU and motherboard) liquid cooling solution for Intel Socket 2066 Core X-Series Processors and the monoblock is covering the entire VRM section of the ROG Strix X299-E Gaming II motherboard.

This monoblock uses the latest generation of cooling engines used on the EK Quantum Lineup to ensure the best possible CPU cooling while not reducing flow to other components. This water block directly cools the CPU, as well as the voltage regulation (MOSFET) module. Liquid flows directly over all critical areas, providing the enthusiasts with a great solution for high and stable overclocks.

Like with every EK monoblock, the EK-Quantum Momentum ROG Strix X299-E Gaming II D-RGB features high flow design and it can be easily used with the system using weaker water pumps or lower pump speed settings as well. The Quantum Momentum monoblock also comes with sophisticated addressable D-RGB lightning which connects to a standard 3-pin 5V D-RGB addressable header.