Truly Independent Vacuum-n-Mop ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI Is the Game Changer That Can Self-Empty & Self-Clean!

ECOVACS has just introduced a family of X1 robot vacuum cleaners, including the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI, which is the first well-rounded, intelligent cleaner that can truly free your hands from the cleaning chores. Grossed out with the process of emptying the trash box? No more!

Founded over 20 years ago, ECOVACS continues on its mission of "a robot for every family in the world" with its ongoing investment in the home robotics value chain and technologies. The company believes in enabling people to connect with family and friends and do what they love to do by making their life easier, smarter, and more connected.

ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI: your premium, innovative cleaning partner

ECOVACS DEEBOT X1OMNI robot vacuum and mop comes with an all-in-one station that not only enables smart cleaning but also cleans the robot, empties the trash and the water tank, and dries the mopping pad after use to avoid any bacterial growth. Surprised? You'd be when you see how truly independent this product from ECOVACS is.

X1 OMNI is also the first robot vacuum cleaner with its own assistant, YIKO. While this may not seem like a big deal to many, YIKO's introduction means you can now directly talk to your vacuum cleaner, making better human-machine interactions possible.



















Scandinavian Jacob Jensen Design, AIVI 3D, Turbo 2.0 Mopping, and more

The JJD design makes the X1 series look extraordinarily premium and high-end. You no longer have to look for corners and spaces where your robot won't be spotted. You'd want to give it a central position to flaunt X1 OMNI.

Design aesthetics on the side, DEEBOT X1 OMNI also comes with high-end specs and features, including AIVI 3D Obstacle Avoidance System, 4-stage deep cleaning system, and Turbo Mopping. With X1 OMNI, the robot doesn't just drag around with a pad hoping it'd clean deeper stains. X1 OMNI's Turbo 2.0 Mopping applies up to 6N downward pressure and 180r/min of rotation speed to lift even the hardest of dirt and stains off the floor.

Spilled something while cooking? YIKO it, and X1 Omni will clean it up within seconds!

The usual functions like no-mop zones, carpet avoidance while mopping, increased suction on carpets, micro-dust filtration, multi-level mapping, virtual walls, 5000pa strong suction - all and more such features expected of the most premium smart vacuum cleaner on the market are there.

Self-maintenance means you are not involved in the cleaning process at all

DEEBOT X1 OMNI isn't just a robovac; it's also an all-in-one station that can clean, empty, and maintain the robot unit. The built-in 4L clean water tank automatically refills when the cleaning bot has used up all the water. X1 OMNI also has an auto-wash function where the mopping pad is strongly scrubbed, simulating hand wash.

If that wasn't enough, X1 OMNI also allows you to initiate a 2-hour hot air drying period that rapidly dries the mopping pad to avoid the possibility of any odor or bacterial growth. Thanks to a 3L dust bag capacity, the X1 OMNI can self-empty for up to 60 days.

ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI comes with a child lock, preventing kids and pets from initiating any operations out of curiosity.









Priced at $1,549, you can now get a $150 discount on Amazon to get your hands on this technologically advanced robovac on discount.