Echo Dot is Discounted to Just $24.99 as a Year-End Special [50% Off]

Missed the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal on the Echo Dot? Don’t worry, you can pick one up for just $24.99 right now.

Save 50% on a Brand New Echo Dot Before 2019 Comes to a Close

Are you thinking about investing in a particular smart assistant without breaking your wallet? Why not give yourself a start with the Echo Dot and Amazon Alexa? You can, for a price of just $24.99, which happens to be a special year-end deal straight from Amazon itself. On a regular day, you have to spend $50 in order to get your hands on the 3rd-generation Echo Dot, therefore you will end up saving 50% here.

The latest generation Echo Dot is an extremely amazing piece of hardware. It’s small, fits right into any modern home and has sound quality good enough to listen to music on via Apple Music, Prime Music, Spotify and more. Best of all, you get access to Amazon Alexa, meaning that you can expand on the voice assistant by adding smart equipment in your home and use your voice to control everything. If you don’t want to engage yourself with that, it’s not a problem as you can still use Alexa to help you with a lot of things. Got a math problem? Sure, Alexa will help out. Want to know the age of your favorite celebrity? You can do that as well.

There are tons of ways how you can use the Echo Dot, and we’ve already laid down a couple of them for you. So, if you want to get into the smart world, why not just spend $24.99 right now and get over it? Sounds like a great deal to us!

Buy Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal - Was $50, now just $24.99