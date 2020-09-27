Dynamic DevOps Certification Training Bundle Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer For A Few Days – Avail Now

DevOps engineers are in very high demand in the market and you can successfully make your career in this area too. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Dynamic DevOps Certification Training Bundle. With the help of this bundle you will be able to build new development tools and infrastructure in just a few days. The offer will expire in just a week’s time, so avail it as soon as possible.

Dynamic DevOps Certification Training Bundle Features

The bundle is extensive and contains 9 courses. The courses cover content on GIT, Agile, AWS, Ansible and more. This bundle will give you many skills that you can utilize in your career as data scientists, project managers, data analysts etc. Here are highlights of what the Dynamic DevOps Certification Training Bundle has in store for you:

Docker in Depth Training Course. Get the best learning experience for Docker technologies like Docker Compose, DockerHub, Docker Swarm, Docker Containers

Puppet Training Certification Course. Automate your IT infrastructure across the entire network

DevOps Training Certification Course. Learn the DevOps tools & methodologies

Ansible 2.0 Training course.`Increase team productivity & improve business outcomes

GIT Training Certification Training Course. Learn the basics of Git—a version control system (VCS), & understand how to set up Git in your system

AWS Sysops Associate Certification Training Course. Attain valuable technical expertise in deploying, managing, & operating fault-tolerant systems on AWS

Agile Scrum Master Certification Training Course. Learn the most popular Agile project management methodology

AWS Technical Essentials Certification Training Course. Be fully proficient in identifying AWS terminologies, concepts, benefits, & deployment options to meet your business requirements

AWS Solution Architect Certification Training Course. Master AWS architectural principles & elevate your career to the cloud, and beyond with this AWS solutions architect course

Important Details

Length of time users can access this course: lifetime

Access options: desktop & mobile

Certificate of completion included

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Updates included

Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

Any device with basic specifications

Original Price Dynamic DevOps Certification Training Bundle: $2,500

Wccftech Discount Price Dynamic DevOps Certification Training Bundle: $39