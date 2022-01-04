Dying Light 2 Shows Off a World of Frightening Beauty in its Latest 4K RTX On Trailer

NVIDIA just wrapped up their CES 2022 Special Address, and of course, they showcased a ton of new games that will make use of their GeForce RTX cards and features like ray tracing, DLSS, Reflex, and more. They also provided a fresh peek at Dying Light 2: Stay Human running on a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with all the bells and whistles turned on. Check it out for yourself, below.

Looking pretty damn impressive! I like how vibrant and colorful the game is – post-apocalyptic worlds don’t have to be all gray and brown. Here’s a bit more detail about the trailer you just saw, courtesy of NVIDIA.

On PC, thanks to a partnership between NVIDIA and developer Techland, Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be enhanced with NVIDIA DLSS, ray-traced global illumination, ray-traced reflections, and ray-traced shadows, giving GeForce RTX gamers the definitive experience. Gamers will be able to play Dying Light 2 Stay Human with real-time ray tracing on any device, with both the Steam and Epic Games Store versions also streaming on GeForce Now when the game releases.

Haven’t been keeping up with Dying Light 2? Here’s the game’s official description:

Over twenty years ago in Harran, we fought the virus -- and lost. Now, we’re losing again. The City, one of the last large human settlements, is torn by conflict. Civilization has fallen back into the Dark Ages. And yet, we still have hope. You are a wanderer with the power to change the fate of The City. But your exceptional abilities come at a price. Haunted by memories you cannot decipher, you set out to learn the truth… and find yourself in a combat zone. Hone your skills, as you’ll need both fists and wits. Unravel the dark secrets behind the wielders of power, choose sides and decide your destiny. But wherever your actions take you, there's one thing you can never forget -- stay human Vast open world - Participate in the life of a city engulfed in a new dark era. Discover different paths and hidden passages, as you explore its multiple levels and locations.

- Participate in the life of a city engulfed in a new dark era. Discover different paths and hidden passages, as you explore its multiple levels and locations. Choices and consequences - Shape the future of The City with your actions and watch how it changes. Determine the balance of power by making choices in a growing conflict and forge your own experience.

- Shape the future of The City with your actions and watch how it changes. Determine the balance of power by making choices in a growing conflict and forge your own experience. Day and Night cycle - Wait for night to venture into dark hideouts of the Infected. Sunlight keeps them at bay, but once it’s gone, monsters begin the hunt, leaving their lairs free to explore.

- Wait for night to venture into dark hideouts of the Infected. Sunlight keeps them at bay, but once it’s gone, monsters begin the hunt, leaving their lairs free to explore. Creative and brutal combat - Take advantage of your parkour skills to tip the scales of even the most brutal encounter. Clever thinking, traps and creative weapons will be your best friends.

- Take advantage of your parkour skills to tip the scales of even the most brutal encounter. Clever thinking, traps and creative weapons will be your best friends. 2-4 player co-op gameplay - Play in up to four-player co-op. Host your own games or join others and see how their choices have played out differently than yours.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch via the cloud on February 4, 2022.