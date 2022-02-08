Dying Light 2 New Mods Improve Physics, Increase Weapon Durability

New Dying Light 2 mods that have been released online these past few days attempt to improve some of the game's most divisive mechanics.

The Physics are Back mod attempts to improve the game's physics to bring them close to those of the original game. They are still far from being those of the first Dying Light, but this mod moves things in the right direction.

During my search through the code to set back up the IAL mod in Dying Light 2, I was hearing alot of the concerns and problems with the physics in Dying Light 2, so I decided to add that to my todo list of things to tackle for realism sake and I have great news, the physics are back!

The Physics are Back mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Another somewhat controversial mechanic in Dying Light 2, and one that many do not like, is weapon durability, which forces players to swap between different weapons frequently if they cannot be repaired. The Durability 4x reduces weapon degradation by four times, making them considerably more durable. You can download this mod from Nexus Mods as well.

Dying Light 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. Learn more about the game by checking out Nathan's review.