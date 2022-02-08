Dying Light 2 Dev Says Xbox Series S GPU Holds It Back from 60 FPS

Dying Light 2 runs at a solid frame rate on consoles, according to Digital Foundry. However, the Xbox Series S version is limited to 1080p resolution and 30 frames per second (and doesn't even have ray tracing), which irked some users.

Techland's Dying Light 2 Lead Designer Tymon Smektala, whom we often interviewed ahead of launch, replied on Twitter that the very GPU of the console holds the game back from targeting 60 frames per second.

Dying Light 2 New Mods Improve Physics, Increase Weapon Durability

We’re fixing the coop issues first, the demand broke Sony/Microsoft/Epic servers. Motion sickness will be addressed in the first upcoming patch. FoV + motion blur will be considered for the next. 30fps on Series S will be looked at, but the console's GPU is holding us back.

As a reminder, the Xbox Series S GPU is indeed much less powerful than the one Microsoft picked for the Xbox Series X, having slightly more than a third of the Compute Units featured in the more expensive console. It's not the first time we heard developers complaining about the specifications of the Xbox Series S; early on, id Software complained about the lacking memory, whereas more recently 4A Games highlighted the GPU as a possible challenge for future titles.

At the same time, some Xbox gamers pointed out that other titles do offer 60 frames per second options on the Xbox Series S, unlike Dying Light 2. Smektala took the jab gracefully with his response.

Good but philosophical question, I guess no one can answer. We’d need to recreate the world, the AI, the traversal mechanics in a different engine and see. But I admit Assassin's Creed Valhalla is a piece of fantastic tech, I adore the game. Anyways we tried, and we’ll try even more.

The upcoming patch will include a 60+FPS unlocked mode on Xbox Series X for those using VRR (variable refresh rate) equipped displays.