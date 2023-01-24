Dune: Spice Wars – Line in the Sand Community Update Now Available

Shiro Games has announced a new expansion for Dune: Spice Wars. The Line in the Sand update will add some much-needed content since the beginning of the game's Early Access phase with a specific focus on the community. The update will bring a lot of new features, such as community-requested features, improvements, and reworks.

One of the features that will be added to Dune: Spice Wars after this new update includes an end-of-game stats board alongside a Military rebalance and major AI improvements. Additionally, map generation and starting spawns have been improved to create fairer game starts. Moreover, a Landsraad bar has been added that shows the various phases of the intricate system, making them easier to track.

The Line in the Sand update will also bring new regions, military gear, village traits, spying operations, and councilor reworks. So, there will be a lot of content for players to enjoy regarding Shiro Games' strategy game based on the Dune franchise.

Dune: Spice Wars is a video game that's primarily made for the fans of the universe. The game has seen its fair share of updates ever since it entered Early Access. Some of these updates added some neat content, such as multiplayer, an entirely new faction, new buildings, and other cool features.

With these updates (and more to come), the game has become the perfect theater for the dramatic tension of Great Houses vying for control of the spice. Players must use their strategic skills to lead their favorite factions and strike when the other factions least expect it. Thanks to the game's gameplay modes, players can experience real-time strategy gameplay with friends or solo.

Dune: Spice Wars seeks to release out of Early Access this year. For now, if you want to know what new additions will be available in the game, make sure to stay tuned. The game is currently available on Steam.