DuckTales: Remastered Once Again Available to Purchase Following License Issues

When folks talk about the best platformers of the past decade, DuckTales: Remastered is all-too-often left out. That’s a real shame, because the Wayforward-Technologies-developed remake both looked and played great, capturing the charm of Capcom’s original 1989 DuckTales game, while introducing some smart modern improvements.

Unfortunately, DuckTales: Remastered disappeared from all digital storefronts a while back – an issue no doubt related to the game’s license. Well, whatever the precise problem was, it’s now been resolved, as the game is once again available for purchase! Never played DuckTales: Remastered? Here’s an old-school trailer to refresh your memory (yes, it includes the theme song).

Woo hoo! DuckTales: Remastered has returned to digital storefronts! If you missed this gem the first time around, now’s the perfect time to dive in. Calling back to the golden age of 8-bit gaming and Saturday morning cartoons, DuckTales: Remastered features hand-drawn animated sprites that bring each character to life in a vibrant world. Duckburg and the many exotic locales you’ll visit have never looked better thanks to hand-painted backgrounds from the original cartoon. The original Disney Character Voice talent reprise their roles from the cartoon with pitch-perfect performances…you’ll swear you’ve stepped into an episode of the classic DuckTales cartoon! Keeping with the gameplay of the 8-bit classic, you can platform and pogo-jump your way through fantastic locales while enjoying modern touches and gameplay improvements as Scrooge and family search for the five Legendary Treasures. When you’re in between adventures, make sure to take a swan – er, duck – dive into Scrooge’s famous money bin as his wealth grows with each successful escapade!

DuckTales: Remastered is available on PC (on Steam), Xbox One (via backward compatibility) and various last-gen platforms. Hmmm, now that Capcom has sorted things out, could we possibly see a remaster of the remaster for current-gen platforms? I’d love to see the game on the Switch in particular! Here’s hoping.