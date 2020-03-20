Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Patch 1.06 Adds Time Machine; Full Patch Notes Inside

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot patch 1.06 adds the long-awaited Time Machine to the game and is being rolled out as we speak across all platforms.

Earlier this month, we already wrote about the arrival of Capsule Corp’s Time Machine later this month. The Time Machine introduced different timelines in the Dragon Ball Z series, including the Future Trunks timeline. In the game, Bulma’s invention is used to replay the game’s main story and uncleared sub-stories.

In addition to adding the Time Machine to Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, the new 1.06 patch also adds hints to some sub-stories, adds the ability to skip end credits, and packs various other adjustments.

We’ve included the release notes for Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Patch 1.06 down below:

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Patch 1.06 Release Notes Added Time Machine (replay main story and uncleared sub stories)

Added hints to some sub stories

Added ability to skip end credits

Made other adjustments



On PlayStation 4, the new update weighs in at 712.8MB. We haven’t checked the size of the update on other platforms just yet, but I probably won’t differ that much.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is available globally now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The game was officially released back in January of this year.

Developed in Japan by video game developer CyberConnect2; DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT immerses players in their favorite DRAGON BALL Z story arcs, enabling them meet beloved friends, battle powerful enemies, and uncover some long-running mysteries from the DRAGON BALL Z universe along the way. The game’s expansive campaign and abundance of side quests offer endless hours of action and exploration. Beyond the epic battles, players can also experience daily life activities in the DRAGON BALL Z world as they visit memorable locations from the original Z saga and fight, fish, eat, and train as Goku.