Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Opening Cinematic Shows Off Classic Battles and Locales

Dragon Ball Z games have certainly come a long way. For years, DBZ games just couldn't measure up to the source material, but the upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot looks to match, and some ways even surpass, the original anime series in terms of visual panache. Case in point, check out the newly-released Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot opening cinematic, which provides a glimpse of many favorite characters, locales, and more than a handful of classic showdowns. And it’s all set to the original Japanese Dragon Ball Z theme song, Cha-La Head-Cha-La (sorry, no cheesy American DRAGON-DRAGON BALL…DRAGON BALL ZEEEE! theme song for us Westerners). Check out the opening cinematic, below.

Haven’t been keeping up with Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot? It’s basically the ultimate video game celebration of the original 90s DBZ anime, as players can play through Goku’s classic battles, while exploring a fully-realized semi-open world. Here’s the official key features list:

Relive the story of Goku in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot! Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the Dragon Ball Z universe. Experience the story of Dragon Ball Z from epic events to light-hearted side quests, including never-before-seen story moments that answer some burning questions of Dragon Ball lore for the first time!

Play through iconic Dragon Ball Z battles on a scale unlike any other. Fight across vast battlefields with destructible environments and experience epic boss battles that will test the limits of your combat abilities. Increase your power level and rise to the challenge!

Don’t just fight as Goku. Live as Goku. Fish, fly, eat, train, and battle your way through the Dragon Ball Z sagas, making friends and building relationships with a massive cast of Dragon Ball characters.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot flies onto PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on January 17, 2020.