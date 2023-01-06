Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Next DLC Will Be Based On The 23rd Tenkaichi Budokai Arc – Rumor

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the JRPG by Bandai Namco and CyberConnect 2 retelling the story of the popular manga and anime series by Akira Toriyama, is getting expanded this year with a new round of DLC, and it seems like the next expansion will be set before the game's events, like the upcoming Bardock Alone Against Fate expansion.

Twitter user @DbsHype, who correctly revealed the next Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC before its official announcement, among other things, revealed a few hours ago that the next expansion will be based upon the last narrative arc of the original Dragon Ball, during the 23rd Tenkaichi Budokai Arc.

Dragon Ball: 23rd Tenkaichi Budokai Arc will be the 5th DLC, one after Bardock DLC for DBZ: KAKAROT! Via: @eL_Maverik_ & double confirmed by my source as well! pic.twitter.com/K7SGJHjwoq — Hype (@DbsHype) January 5, 2023

If the information provided by @DBshype is correct, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is getting expanded in surprising ways, as many expected the upcoming DLC expansion to further delve into the Dragon Ball Super story and character, which have only made a brief appearance in the first Season Pass expansions. However reliable they have proven, we have to take this information with a grain of salt until an official confirmation comes in.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide. You can learn more about this solid JRPG by checking out our review.

The Dragon Ball fan in me loves Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, but the game fan in me was getting tired very fast. Those cool setpieces and cutscenes kept me playing the game to see more, but too much in between those moments to spoil things. It becomes overlong, tedious, and repetitive. But simultaneously, it is wonderful for fans. I wouldn't torment myself by forcing through to 100% completion, but many other fans like me will feel compelled to at least finish the main story.