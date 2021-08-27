Download: Yahoo Mail iPad App Now Available for M1 Powered Macs

You can now go ahead and download the official Yahoo Mail iPadOS app for your M1 powered iMac, Mac mini, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

Yahoo Mail is Now Available for All Macs with M1 Chip, Download it Right Away

Yahoo Mail has been around for iPhone and iPad for a long time. While we are still puzzled that the service is still around and kicking, but their official app is a viable mail handling option for a lot of people out there as it gets the job done, even if you do not have a Yahoo account, thanks to its support for services like Gmail.

Today, you can experience that very same, great app right on your M1 powered Mac, thanks to the added support for it. Just fire up the Mac App Store, search for the app, download it and start using it. Or, you can just head over to the purchases section and you will see the app show up there like any other app on the Mac App Store.

The Yahoo Mail app is now available for M1-powered Macs! It’s the best way to experience email on Mac, and includes amazing features you love like: • Easy Unsubscribe: See your mailing lists in one place & opt-out with a click

• Quick Reply: Quickly respond to emails. Get 3 short AI-powered suggestions based on the email you received.

• Custom Alerts: Only get alerts for emails you care about

The Yahoo Mail app is absolutely free to download and use.

Download Yahoo Mail for iOS and Mac [App Store link]