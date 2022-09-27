Download: iOS 16.1 Beta 3 and iPadOS 16.1 Beta 4 Now Available

Apple has just released beta 3 of iOS 16.1 and beta 4 of the iPadOS 16.1 for developers and public beta testers.

Beta 3 of iOS 16.1 and Beta 4 of iPadOS 16.1 Now Available - macOS Ventura Beta 9, tvOS 16.1 Beta 3 and watchOS 9.1 Beta 3 Available too

It's highly likely that Apple will release the iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 updates in October alongside new iPads. Before that happens though, we have to deal with betas, lots and lots of them. And today, the company has released beta 3 of iOS 16.1 and beta 4 of iPadOS 16.1.

Just a quick refresher - iPadOS 16.1 is going to be the first iPadOS 16 release for compatible iPad devices. Apple did not release iPadOS 16 alongside iOS 16. Apparently, the company is still working on the update, especially refining how Stage Manager works. Thankfully, it seems like a lot of progress has been made already, if recent betas are anything to go by.

If you have downloaded and installed iOS 16.1 or iPadOS 16.1 on one of your devices then you can get the latest update over the air without much hassle. Just make sure you have 50% or more battery life available and then go to Settings > General > Software Update. The update will show up right here and all you have to do is tap on Download and Install.

Apart from the above mentioned iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 beta updates, you can also download macOS Ventura beta 9 on your Mac. If you've been testing out the operating system on your Mac for a while now, then go to System Preferences > Software Update in order to download the ninth pre-release build.

Apple has also seeded tvOS 16.1 beta 3 as well as watchOS 9.1 beta 3. Both of these updates are available over the air right away.