Menu
Company

Download: iOS 16.1 Beta 3 and iPadOS 16.1 Beta 4 Now Available

Uzair Ghani
Sep 27, 2022, 01:27 PM EDT
iOS 16.1 beta 3 and iPadOS 16.1 beta 4 now available for download.

Apple has just released beta 3 of iOS 16.1 and beta 4 of the iPadOS 16.1 for developers and public beta testers.

Beta 3 of iOS 16.1 and Beta 4 of iPadOS 16.1 Now Available - macOS Ventura Beta 9, tvOS 16.1 Beta 3 and watchOS 9.1 Beta 3 Available too

It's highly likely that Apple will release the iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 updates in October alongside new iPads. Before that happens though, we have to deal with betas, lots and lots of them. And today, the company has released beta 3 of iOS 16.1 and beta 4 of iPadOS 16.1.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Samsung Copies iOS 16 Lock Screen Customization Features in the Latest One UI 5.0 Beta

Just a quick refresher - iPadOS 16.1 is going to be the first iPadOS 16 release for compatible iPad devices. Apple did not release iPadOS 16 alongside iOS 16. Apparently, the company is still working on the update, especially refining how Stage Manager works. Thankfully, it seems like a lot of progress has been made already, if recent betas are anything to go by.

If you have downloaded and installed iOS 16.1 or iPadOS 16.1 on one of your devices then you can get the latest update over the air without much hassle. Just make sure you have 50% or more battery life available and then go to Settings > General > Software Update. The update will show up right here and all you have to do is tap on Download and Install.

Apart from the above mentioned iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 beta updates, you can also download macOS Ventura beta 9 on your Mac. If you've been testing out the operating system on your Mac for a while now, then go to System Preferences > Software Update in order to download the ninth pre-release build.

Apple has also seeded tvOS 16.1 beta 3 as well as watchOS 9.1 beta 3. Both of these updates are available over the air right away.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order