Download: iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 Beta 3 Released

Apple has released beta 3 of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 software updates for iPhone and iPad alongside others.

Beta 3 of iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, watchOS 8.6, macOS 12.4 Monterey and tvOS 15.6 Now Available for Download

If you have the second beta of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 installed on your iPhone and iPad, then you can go right ahead and download the third betas immediately.

The updates are available over the air and all you have to do is go to Settings > General > Software Update in order to grab the latest release. Make sure you tap that Download and Install button to initiate the download instantly. It make take a while to download and install so be patient.

Apart from iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 beta 3, Apple has also released the third betas of macOS 12.4 Monterey, tvOS 15.6 and watchOS 8.6. You can download the third beta of macOS 12.4 Monterey by going to System Preferences > Software Update. Apple TV users can download tvOS 15.6 beta 3 by going to Settings > System > Software Update. Last but not the least, Apple Watch users can download the latest beta of watchOS 8.6 by going to Watch > General > Software Update on their iPhone.

All of the above updates are available for developers only. It will be available for public beta testers soon.