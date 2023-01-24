Download: Apple Releases tvOS 16.3, HomePod 16.3 Update With Temperature and Humidity Sensing, Audio Tuning, More

Yesterday, Apple released iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, macOS 13.2, and watchOS 9.3 to the general public. Today, the company has seen fit to release tvOS 16.3 and HomePod 16.3 software updates for all compatible Apple TV and HomePod models. The new updates come with a plethora of new features including the HomePod's ability to sense humidity and temperature.

Alongside tvOS 16.3, HomePod 16.3 software update activates the temperature and humidity sensors in the HomePod and HomePod mini

Apple has released tvOS 16.3 for all compatible Apple TV models. If you are up for it, the latest update can be downloaded over the air. All you have to do is head over to the System > Software Update. If you have enabled automatic software updates, tvOS 16.3 will be installed automatically. tvOS 16.3 brings bug fixes and performance enhancements to the table. We will share more details on what is new in the latest build as soon as something new is discovered. Check out what is new on Apple's support page.

Apart from tvOS, Apple has also released HomePod 16.3 software with a plethora of forward-facing additions. Apple's release note highlights numerous new features for the HomePod and HomePod mini. It activates the hidden temperature and humidity sensor in the HomePod mini and the newly announced full-sized HomePod. The readings will be used for home automation. The company has also added unique confirmation tones, Find My integration for the location of family and friends, and much more.

Apple has also added optimized audio tuning for spoken content clarity on the new HomePod. Additionally, there are updated volume controls, and much more You can check out the full changelog below for more details.

HomePod software version 16.3 includes support for new features for your HomePod. This update also includes bug fixes and stability improvements. - Temperature and humidity sensing measures your indoor climate with HomePod (2nd generation) and HomePod mini

- Remastered ambient sounds are more immersive and can now be added to scenes, automations, and alarms in the Home app

- Find My on HomePod now enables you to ask Siri for the location of friends and family, if they have shared it with you

- Recurring Home automations can be set up using just your voice

- Siri confirmation tone will now play to indicate when smart home requests are completed for accessories that may not visibly show a change or are located in a different room

- Audio tuning optimizes spoken content such as podcasts for even greater clarity on HomePod (2nd generation) and HomePod (1st generation)

- Updated volume controls on HomePod (1st generation) give you more granular adjustments at lower volumes

If you are up for it, the HomePod 16.3 software will be installed automatically on the HomePod. You can also manually update through the Home app. This is all there is to it, folks. Let us know your experience with the new features in the comments below.