DOOM Eternal Third-Person Camera Discovered; New Video Released

DOOM Eternal features a third-person camera view that can be enabled with the help of CheatEngine and console commands.

The third-person camera view works well enough, but it makes the game obviously more difficult, as DOOM Eternal was not meant to be played this way. Still, it's interesting to see how most of the game's best features remain intact even with such a drastic change.

Gameplay Store shared a video showcasing DOOM Eternal's third-person camera. You can find it below, complete with instructions on how to enable it.

Now rip, tear & glory kill demons in 3rd person mode using cheat engine & console commands. Here's how to enable & play in this mode: -Download this table & put it on CE folder bit.ly/2UudveJ -Run cheat engine & then the game -ALT+TAB & via cheat engine choose the game on the process list -Cheat engine will ask if you want to load the associated cheat table..click YES -Once the table is loaded, check both scripts -Go back to the game & in console type pm_thirdperson 1

DOOM Eternal is an excellent first-person shooter and a worthy successor to the popular DOOM, released in 2016.

Doom Eternal is a brilliant game, one that is a worthy successor to the previous release. While the game does stumble here and there, trying to be something that it really shouldn't be, the outstanding gameplay more than makes up for any issues. Going by the campaign alone, Doom Eternal is well worth your time and money, particularly so if you liked Doom. I'm not sold on the multiplayer, as it feels just a bit too threadbare.

DOOM Eternal is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide.