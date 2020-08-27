DOOM Eternal: The 1K FPS Challenge Video Shows The Game Hitting 1000 Frames Per Second

DOOM Eternal can run at 1000 frames per second, with the right hardware and the proper cooling.

As seen in The 1K FPS Challenge video below, Polish team x-kom took on the challenge to make the game run at 1000 frames per second as part of QuakeCon at Home. The team managed to achieve such an impressive feat using a specially build, overclocked platform cooled with liquid nitrogen, so it is definitely not something you want to try at home. While 1000 FPS are only achieved while staring at a black wall, the game did not have much trouble running at 500 FPS during regular gameplay, which is just as impressive.

See how Polish team of x-kom led by Piotr "Lipton" Szymanski and Marcin "Ryba" Rywak takes on world's first attempt of running DOOM Eternal in record-breaking 1000 frames per second on a specially build, overclocked platform cooled with liquid nitrogen. Platform specs:

CPU: Intel Core i7 9700K @ 6.6GHz

Motherboard: ASUS Maximus XI APEX

GPU: ASUS RTX2080Ti Strix @ 2.4GHz

RAM: HyperX Predator 4000MHz CL19 2x8GB

Drive: Samsung 512GB M.2 NVMe Evo Plus

Power: Be Quiet 1200W Straight Power

DOOM Eternal released earlier this year on PC and consoles. The game is a more than worthy new entry in the series, as highlighted by Chris in his review.

DOOM Eternal is a brilliant game, one that is a worthy successor to the previous release. While the game does stumble here and there, trying to be something that it really shouldn't be, the outstanding gameplay more than makes up for any issues. Going by the campaign alone, DOOM Eternal is well worth your time and money, particularly so if you liked Doom. I'm not sold on the multiplayer, as it feels just a bit too threadbare.

DOOM Eternal is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.