DOOM Eternal Director Has Been “Stunned” by Nintendo Switch Version; It Will Surprise People

DOOM Eternal is launching later this month on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The Nintendo Switch will be released at a later time, and it seems like the wait will be worth it.

Speaking with US Gamer, DOOM Eternal director Marty Stratton talked about the Nintendo Switch version of the game, saying that he has played it recently and that he has been stunned by it, praising developer Panic Button as well. He also added that players will be surprised by how good it will be

We really haven’t talked about dates or anything – I can say that I played it about a week ago, and I am stunned. Our partner on that, Panic Button, I’ve referred to them many times as masters of the platform, and they’re proving it again. I really think it’s gonna surprise people[…] I see it all the time in the comments, when we release a video: ‘Can’t wait to play it on Switch, can’t wait to play it on Switch.’ I think people are going to love it.

Speaking about the game's UI, Marty Stratton confirmed that there will be a lot of tweaks for the Nintendo Switch version and that Panic Button is going to get things right, as they have a whole team of UI artists.

They (Panic Button) have a whole team of UI artists. It is a small screen, so there are times we pack a lot of information onto the screen, but yes. Menus, UI, the dossier – a lot of adjustments across the board to make sure that, again, it is the best possible version you can get on the Switch.

DOOM Eternal launches on March 20th on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The Nintendo Switch version will be released on a yet to be confirmed release date.