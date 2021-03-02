DJI FPV is a Cinematic First-Person View Drone That Can Shoot 4K at 60 FPS

DJI has finally released a cinematic first-person view drone that can work with the FPV Goggles. The DJI FPV comes with the latest version of the goggles, and there's an optional one-handed motion controller. DJI is calling it a hybrid drone that can blend the elements of cinematic FPV devices and racing drones but is more focused on giving you the cinematic experience.

DJI is also looking to make their first-person drone experience a lot simpler and more accessible by bringing the features to a cinewhoop-style drone. The DJI Virtual Flight app should help the beginners practice before they can go ahead and start flying. There will be tutorials that will help you get started right away.

The DJI FPV Drone is a Stuff of Dreams for Filmmakers

The DJI FPV has a lot of skill-based flying modes. Going for a normal mode is going to make the FPV work similarly to other DJI drones. You are getting access to GPS and visual positioning systems that will help the drone hover in place and brings obstacle detection sensors, not eh front, which will automatically slow the drone when approaching an object.

If you are skilled with a drone, you can turn off the hovering features and sensors and start with the Manual mode. DJI FPV also has a Sport mode that balances both, offers more freedom of movement than with Normal mode, and has more safety features than Manual mode. In addition to that, you are getting flight assistance features such as an emergency brake, hover button, a return to home function, and assistance with takeoff and landing.

The DJI FPV can offer a top speed of 140 km/h, making it slower than the competition, but the acceleration is solid. The drone is capable of going from 0-100 km/h in two seconds. According to DJI, you will get up to 20 minutes of flight time out of a single battery charge.

The built-in camera can shoot stable 4K at 60 frames per second, and it uses GoPro's RockSteady stabilization system. Additionally, the camera gives you a 150-degree field of view; you are also getting slow motion with 120 frames per second at 1080p. The camera can store footage in both H.265 and H.264 to take up less space on the memory card.

As far as the goggles are concerned, DJI promises a stable, low-latency signal connection that works over long-range for viewing footage in real-time. The drone also has a range of 10 kilometers. DJI also claims that the FPV transmits videos at a bit-rate of 50 Mbps, and several viewing options are in the goggles. The standard, low latency mode will let you view live 120 frames per second footage at 810p resolution with a 142-degree field of view or 50 fps with a 150-degree field of view.

You are also getting access to Smooth mode that supports higher frame rates but increases latency. Then you have audience mode that will allow you to connect up to eight more sets of goggles and let a group of people share the pilot's view.

The standard bundle of DJI FPV is controllers, FPV Goggles v2, cables, and a battery is going to run you $1,299. A Fly More kit that includes additional 2 batteries and a dedicated charging hub will cost you an additional $299. If you want the motion controller, that is yours for $199. You can buy the DJI FPV right now by clicking on this link.