The Division 2 Update 9 Arrives on April 21; Features Exotic Reconfiguration, Balance Tweaks, Bug Fixes and More

The Division 2 update 9 will arrive next week on April 21, Ubisoft announced during yesterday’s State of the Game livestream.

During the livestream, senior game designer Nikki Kuppens and community developer Chris Gansler detailed some of the changes and new features that will be coming through the upcoming title update for the game, including Exotic Reconfiguration which allows players to reroll their exotics.

Taiwan #1: South Korea Dethroned as Top Semiconductor Equipment Manufacturer

Alongside the addition of the reconfiguration option, title update 9 will also pack various fixes alongside buffs and performance improvements to underperforming talents and weapons. We’ve included the main features of next week’s update down below. The full patch notes will be revealed closer to the release of the update.

The Division 2 Update 9 Key Features Launches on April 21

Full patch notes will be available closer to release

Will include further balancing based on community feedback Some fixes in Title Update 9 include: Fixed an issue causing players to be unable to reach The Angel of Mercy contaminated area.

Fixed an issue causing the Nemesis Exotic to not trigger the Focus Gear Talent while scoped.

Replaced the Thieves Den PS4 trophy that was unobtainable since the expansion launch. It’s currently planned to be replaced by entering the Dark Zone.

More fixes to Gear Sets, fixing Aces & Eights’ Poker Face not working properly, for example.

Booster Hive description will be fixed to correctly state that the hive delivers a stimulant to nearby allies that increases their weapon damage and handling. Balance changes in Title Update 9: “Best in slot” items like Hollow Man Yaahl mask are receiving minor changes.

Buffs and performance improvements to underperforming talents and weapons. EXOTIC RECONFIGURATION Allows players to upgrade exotics up to level 40 at the crafting bench through a new Reconfigure menu.

Reconfiguring allows players to reroll their exotics for a cost, allowing for a chance to get a god roll after acquiring the weapon.

Players can reconfigure the same exotic multiple times.

Reconfiguring uses exotic components and reconfiguration blueprints, which are available for all exotics.

Blueprints are purchasable from Inaya, the crafting vendor.

Existing upgrade blueprints that you own will automatically be converted to reconfiguration blueprints.

Reconfiguration can yield positive or negative changes to the weapon’s roll, and is not impacted by the player’s Global Difficulty setting.

The Division 2 is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game is also available on Google Stadia. As usual, we will update once more about the title update comes in.