Discount on OnePlus 7T (256GB) Brings the Price Down to $509.99

OnePlus 7T was selling like hot cakes after its release, which isn't surprising as the company has managed to hit the perfect balance between high-end specs and a comparatively affordable price tag. However, things got a little slow after the Coronavirus outbreak hit the industry. As China now tries to recover from its months of slowdown, the local e-commerce sites are coming up with several discounts to make up for the losses.

Gearbest is currently offering a discount on the 256GB variant of this latest OnePlus creation. The current offer brings the price of 256GB variant of OnePlus 7T down to just $509.99 for both the blue and silver color variants.

Get OnePlus 7T (International, 256GB) for $509.99

The latest discount isn't tied to any coupon code. You can simply head over to this link to avail the Flash Sale price of $509.99 for the 8 + 256GB variant of the phone.

Featuring the highly talked about 90Hz refresh rate, OnePlus 7T brings a few small upgrades to OnePlus 7. OP7T features a 6.55-inch screen, HDR 10+, Snapdragon 855 Plus, and an ultra-wide triple camera setup with 2X telephoto, Warp Charge 30T, along with other feature upgrades.

OP7T has received amazing reviews since its release, with Business Insider calling it the "best smartphone you can buy in 2019." It isn't surprising to see that despite delivering frequent upgrades, users are responding well to OnePlus 7T as this is probably the only flagship maker delivering up-to-date hardware and pairing it with timely updated software.

OnePlus doesn't sell the 256GB variant in the US or the UK. As a comparison, the latest discount brings the price lower than that of even the 128GB models, which sell for £549 in the UK and $599 in the US (the US variant is currently on the discount).

6.55-inch optic AMOLED screen

Snapdragon 855 Plus 2.84GHz Octa Core

Adreno 640 GPU

Back camera setup: 48 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1/2", 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS | 12 MP, f/2.2, 51mm (telephoto), 1.0µm, PDAF, 2x optical zoom | 16 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide), AF]

Front camera: 16 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide), 1/3.1", 1.0µm, Auto-HDR, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS

3800mAh battery

30W Warp flash charge

Android 10

Networks: FDD-LTE: B1,2,3,4,5,7,8,12,13,17,18,19,20,26,28,29 | TDD-LTE: B34,38,39,40,41 | TD-SCDMA: B34, B39 | UMTS: B1,2,4,5,8,9,19 | CDMA: BC0, BC1 | GSM: B2.3.5, 8

Head over to this link (blue) to get OnePlus 7T 256GB (international, unlocked) for just $509.99 (silver).