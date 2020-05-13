Digital Dragons Steam Indie Celebration Begins Today With Playable Demos, Livestreams and More
Digital Dragons Steam Indie Celebration begins today, offering players a chance to try out several games, check out livestreams, and more.
Digital Dragons, the leading game industry event in Central Europe, has partnered up with Steam to showcase a selection of great indie games. Alongside special livestreams and developer interviews, players will also be able to check out playable demos for games selected by y Digital Dragons and jury members Robert Purchese (Eurogamer), Brett Makedonski, (Destructoid), Karol Zajączkowski (11bit studios), Jakub Rokosz (Fool’s Theory) and Jakub Wójcik (Indie Games Polska). You can find a list of playable demos that will be available during the celebration below.
- Ars Fabulae (Punk Notion, Poland)
- Bonkies (Studio Gauntlet, Norway)
- Danger Scavenger (Star Drifters, Piotr Wolk, Poland)
- ELDERBORN (Hyperstrange, Poland)
- Eldest Souls (Fallen Flag Studio, UK / Poland)
- First Class Trouble (Invisible Walls, Denmark)
- For the People (Brezg Studio, Russia)
- For The Warp (Massive Galaxy Studios, Portugal)
- Ghostrunner (One More Level, Poland)
- Legends of Ethernal (Lucid Dreams Studio, Canada)
- Liberated (Atomic Wolf, Poland)
- Not For Broadcast (NotGames, UK)
- Overloop (George Kobyakov, UK)
- PositronX (Scorpius Games, Romania)
- Rhythm Fighter (Coconut Island Games / echo games, China)
- Röki (Polygon Treehouse, UK / Poland)
- Rustler (Jutsu Games, Poland)
- Shing! (Mass Creation, Poland)
- The Blind Prophet (Ars Goetia, France)
- There is No Light (Zelart, Cyprus)
- Tower Princess (AweKteaM, Cyprus)
- Tunche (LEAP Game Studios, Cyprus)
- Uragun (Kool2Play, Poland)
- Wanderlust: Transsiberian (Different Tales, Poland)
- Wingspan (Monster Couch, Poland)
The Digital Dragon Steam Indie Celebration will run from May 13th until May 15th. Additional information can be found on Steam.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter