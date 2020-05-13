Digital Dragons Steam Indie Celebration Begins Today With Playable Demos, Livestreams and More

Digital Dragons Steam Indie Celebration begins today, offering players a chance to try out several games, check out livestreams, and more.

Digital Dragons, the leading game industry event in Central Europe, has partnered up with Steam to showcase a selection of great indie games. Alongside special livestreams and developer interviews, players will also be able to check out playable demos for games selected by y Digital Dragons and jury members Robert Purchese (Eurogamer), Brett Makedonski, (Destructoid), Karol Zajączkowski (11bit studios), Jakub Rokosz (Fool’s Theory) and Jakub Wójcik (Indie Games Polska). You can find a list of playable demos that will be available during the celebration below.

Ars Fabulae (Punk Notion, Poland)

Bonkies (Studio Gauntlet, Norway)

Danger Scavenger (Star Drifters, Piotr Wolk, Poland)

ELDERBORN (Hyperstrange, Poland)

Eldest Souls (Fallen Flag Studio, UK / Poland)

First Class Trouble (Invisible Walls, Denmark)

For the People (Brezg Studio, Russia)

For The Warp (Massive Galaxy Studios, Portugal)

Ghostrunner (One More Level, Poland)

Legends of Ethernal (Lucid Dreams Studio, Canada)

Liberated (Atomic Wolf, Poland)

Not For Broadcast (NotGames, UK)

Overloop (George Kobyakov, UK)

PositronX (Scorpius Games, Romania)

Rhythm Fighter (Coconut Island Games / echo games, China)

Röki (Polygon Treehouse, UK / Poland)

Rustler (Jutsu Games, Poland)

Shing! (Mass Creation, Poland)

The Blind Prophet (Ars Goetia, France)

There is No Light (Zelart, Cyprus)

Tower Princess (AweKteaM, Cyprus)

Tunche (LEAP Game Studios, Cyprus)

Uragun (Kool2Play, Poland)

Wanderlust: Transsiberian (Different Tales, Poland)

Wingspan (Monster Couch, Poland)

The Digital Dragon Steam Indie Celebration will run from May 13th until May 15th. Additional information can be found on Steam.