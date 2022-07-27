Diablo IV PS5/PS4 Test Version Has Been Added to the PlayStation Database

A Diablo IV testing phase seems to be getting closer and closer, with test versions starting to appear on digital storefronts and databases.

Today, PlayStation Game Size reported that a PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 test version of the fourth entry in the series by Blizzard has been added to the database. This version is different from an older internal test version that has been added to the database around a year ago, so it definitely seems like that news on the beta are coming soon, considering a beta version has also been added to Battle.net last week.

🚨 New Diablo IV Test Version Added To Database For PS4/PS5 pic.twitter.com/X3AIduWj5b — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) July 27, 2022

Diablo IV Have a Internal Test on DB For Around ~1y ago I think new version it's beta version and coming soon 😀 — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) July 27, 2022

Diablo IV is finally launching on PC and consoles next year, with full cross-play and cross-progression support that will allow players to enjoy the game with others playing on any platform and not lose any progress as well. The game is said to be the most ambitious vision of Sanctuary to date, and the most open-ended Diablo experience, according to Activision Blizzard:

Diablo IV’s version of Sanctuary is massive, and every inch is rife with opportunity for adventure. Character customization in the game is richer and more extensive than ever, and players will be able to let their curiosity (and perhaps foolishness) guide them through over 140 dungeons and dozens of side quests in their pursuit of victory over Lilith’s forces . . . and ever-more-powerful gear. Mighty world bosses pose added challenge throughout Sanctuary, encouraging players to team up with others they encounter on their journeys to defeat them and reap their treasures. And for the first time, players can forever alter the world around them by conquering and converting corrupted Strongholds into friendly outposts.

There’s no golden path to follow in Diablo IV; players can choose to progress in whatever nonlinear way they want to. This open-ended experience extends to the end game, where players can test their skills in Nightmare Dungeons, enjoy combative mayhem in dedicated PvP zones, build Paragon Boards to continue advancing and customizing their characters beyond max level, and engage with the Tree of Whispers to unlock further world objectives and bounties and acquire Legendary gear.

Diablo IV launches sometime next year on PC and consoles.