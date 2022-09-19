Diablo IV Closed End-Game Beta Detailed, Invites Going Out to High-Level Players Soon

Diablo IV will finally arrive in 2023 and Blizzard has announced that hardcore fans of the franchise will be able to get their hands on the game later this year. Blizzard will be kicking things off with a Closed End-Game Beta, as they don’t want to spoil the main story, and want to make sure the end-game (where many players will end up spending the majority of their time) is satisfying.

Players selected for the beta will be able to check out Nightmare Dungeons, Helltide events, Whispers of the Dead challenges, and Fields of Hatred PvP, amongst other activities. You can check out a quick trailer for the Diablo IV Closed End-Game Beta and a rundown of all the content included, below.

Helltide

"While roaming Sanctuary on foot or atop your trusty steed, be aware of your surroundings, for you might find yourself caught in a Helltide. This is a new region-wide event that becomes available to heroes only once they have reached World Tier Three: Nightmare difficulty. In a Helltide, the servants of Lilith are empowered, having their difficulty increased, but dropping loot worthy of the danger. Her mightiest minions are also out in greater force, and the very ground of Sanctuary as you know it has been morphed by the surge in demonic activity.

As you cull the monstrosities inhabiting a Helltide, they’ll potentially drop Cinders, a new currency that can be spent to open Helltide Chests scattered throughout the respective region. These chests boast bountiful boons exclusive to a singular item slot, such as Torso, Legs, or Two-Handed Weapon. But be wary in hoarding your Cinders—should you fall in battle, they’ll drop and must be reclaimed."

Nightmare Dungeons

"We’ve crafted a difficulty of Diablo dungeons straight out of your nightmares. No, really! Nightmare-difficulty dungeons in Diablo IV unlock upon locating your first Nightmare Sigil. Each sigil corresponds to a specific dungeon somewhere within Sanctuary. These sigils will add special modifiers to their dungeon, increasing the ferocity of the hell-servants waiting for you inside and providing higher-rarity loot. Through completing Nightmare dungeons, you will recover even more powerful sigils, introducing increasingly death-defying modifications and challenges for you to overcome. As you progress into higher and more challenging World Tiers, new Nightmare Dungeons will become available for you to explore."

Whispers of the Dead

"The Tree of Whispers has a few loose ends to tie and needs your help settling the score. Displayed on your map, players will see various Whispers scattered throughout Sanctuary. Complete the associated task and be met with experience, gold, and Grim Favors. The number of Grim Favors you receive from completing a Whisper varies, but once you’ve collected 10 Grim Favors from the dearly departed, they can be exchanged at the Tree of Whispers for a bevy of loot and experience to reward your heroics.

The types of Whispers a player sees on their map rotate frequently, with new ones becoming available throughout the day for you to track. Each Whisper will offer both a different set of rewards and experience for completing it. Traditionally, the Whispers of the Dead system does not become available to players until after completing a specific chapter of the Main Questline. For the Closed Beta, players will be able to engage with this system right out the gate."

Fields of Hatred

"Born from their contempt of mortals, Mephisto has cursed specific areas of Sanctuary, transforming them into deadly Fields of Hatred. These designated PvP zones are the proving grounds for players looking to bring renown to their name through blood and zeal. While inside the Fields of Hatred, players can dispatch demons to collect Seeds of Hatred. To make use of these seeds, you’ll need to bring them to the Altar of Extraction where they can be smashed into Red Dust. Be quick to convert your Seeds of Hatred to Red Dust—they are the desire of other players lurking in the zone, and if they are skilled enough to overtake you in combat, your Seeds of Hatred will be dropped. Going through the trouble of transforming Seeds of Hatred into Red Dust does have its merits. Red Dust will not be lost if you are felled. It can also be spent at the PvP Cosmetic and Mount Vendors for ornamental rewards. Will you be able to forge a name for yourself in these tainted lands?"

Paragon Boards

"Upon reaching level 50, the Paragon Boards, an end-game character growth system designed to empower your hero, unlocks. As your hero earns experience, they will receive Paragon points. These points can be spent to unlock new tiles, Sockets, and even additional Paragon Boards to further customize your hero and ascend to new heights of power!"

Want to get in on the Diablo IV Closed End-Game Beta? Blizzard won’t be doing traditional sign-ups, but rather hand-choosing players who have tackled a lot of end-game content in Diablo II: Resurrected or Diablo III in recent weeks and months. If you think you fit that criteria, go into your Battle.net account and make sure you’ve enabled "receive news and special offers" under the “Privacy & Communication” settings tab. You need to have done the above by October 11 to be considered.

Activision Blizzard has faced a series of lawsuits and other legal action on the heels of a suit filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more details on that unfolding story here.

Diablo IV arrives on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 sometime in 2023. The Closed End-Game Beta will be available on all platforms, with invites going out by November 18. A specific start date for the beta has yet to be specified.