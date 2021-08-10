Diablo II: Resurrected Beta Early Access Kicks Off This Week, Includes MP and New Classes

Diablo II: Resurrected launches in just a bit over a month, but you’ll be able to test out the game starting this week. The D2 Resurrected open beta early access period kicks off on Friday, provided you’ve pre-ordered, while everyone will be able to test out the beta, regardless of pre-order status, the following week. This beta will include five classes (Amazon, Barbarian, Sorceress, Druid, and Paladin) as well as full multiplayer with support for cross-progression. Here’s some more details on multiplayer, and what parts of the game will be playable.

Both test weekends will have multiplayer enabled, alongside cross-progression on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Up to eight players can play together in one game. Besides complementary skills that help each other in battle, experience, monster hit points, and the quantity of items dropped scale upwards as more players join the session. Additionally, players can choose to duel each other or even claim a rival’s ear in PvP combat. Lastly, like the Technical Alpha, both Act I: The Sightless Eye and Act II: The Secret of the Vizjerei will be fully playable. The fully remade Act I & II cinematics will also be viewable in the Diablo II: Resurrected Early Access and Open Beta tests.

So, how do you get in on the Diablo II: Resurrected beta? Here’s everything you need to know…

Early Access Open Beta Starting Friday August 13, Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 players who pre-purchased Diablo II: Resurrected or Diablo Prime Evil Collection will be able to play the Early Access Beta at 10:00 a.m. (PDT). On those supported platforms, players will be able to preload the game starting August 11. Open Beta On August 20 at 10:00 a.m. (PDT) Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 players will be able to play the Diablo II: Resurrected Open Beta. This Open Beta is available to anyone in the public who wishes to participate on a supported platform. Pre-load begin via Battle.net on August 18 and consoles on August 17.

California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) has filed suit against Activision Blizzard, alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the publisher, with Blizzard being particularly implicated. As a result, Blizzard president J. Allen Brack has been replaced by Mike Ybarra and Jen Oneal, and more fallout is likely to come. You can get more detail on that unfolding story here.

Diablo II: Resurrected launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch on September 23.