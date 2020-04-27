A few days ago, we saw the 2020 Dell XPS leaked out and now we have been able to confirm the rumors with the accidental confirmation of the laptops by the France division of Dell. The laptops were listed for a short period on the website, and that was more than enough time for us to be able to look at the specification sheet (via NotebookCheck).

The Star Of The Show Is The Dell XPS 17 9700 With A 3840x2000 Touch Screen Display, Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake & Up To RTX 2060 Graphics

These laptops will be featuring offerings from Intel's Comet Lake-S line and Nvidia's GeForce graphics. The laptops that were shown were the XPS 15 9500 and XPS 17 9700, which are 15 and 17-inch laptops as their name indicates. The slim design and silver color seem to look to be trying to take shots at Apple's Mac Pro 16.

Both laptops will feature the same 4 options for the processor which are i5-10300H, i7-10750H, i7-10875H, and i9-10885H. Intel has not yet announced the Core i9-10885H but it seems to feature 8 cores and 16 threads with a boost clock of up to 5.30 GHz. The Core i9-10980HK would remain the flagship but the Core i9-10885H might be a more power-tuned version that would work well with Dell's XPS lineup.











The graphics will be powered by either integrated Intel UHD 630 graphics or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti for the XPS 15. The best option on XPS 17 is the RTX 2060 graphics card which is odd because they can both have the best processor, but not the best graphics card as NVIDIA has more powerful RTX 20 & RTX SUPER variants already out in the market. This is the first time since 2013 that the XPS line will feature a 17-inch laptop. This is one of the bigger reason on why this laptop is getting more attention.









The laptop weighs in at 2.5 Kg and is 2.5cm thick. It comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio IPS 500nits panel with a 3840×2400 resolution featuring touch support but it is unknown if any adaptive sync features would be added to the screen itself. The Dell XPS features a quad-speakers (Jack Joseph Puig) design which should provide decent sound quality. The batteries are rated at 86 Wh & 97 Wh respectively for the Dell XPS 15 9500 and the Dell XPS 17 9700. It features soldered WiFi which is not necessarily a good feature and dual NVME slots which is also exclusive to 9700.

All thought the listings may have been leaked, they did not include anything about the pricing nor the release date which is quite disappointing. It does mean that these details along with the launch are coming soon.