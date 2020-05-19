Dell Unveils New Latitude Line Of Portable Laptops And 2-In-1’s – Designed For The Mobile Businessmen

Today, Dell announces the launch of the Latitude series, designed to be the mobile companion of any businessman. The Latitude series offers unrivaled portability along with the option to always stay connected with LTE options as well as wireless options. It supports many collaboration tools, along with having an array of ports. Ensure IT has proactive, predictive, and automated solutions to deliver on the promise of a modern workday with Dell Technologies Unified Workspace. Featuring Dell Optimizer with Express features and Safe security solutions, Latitude continues to innovate as the world's most intelligent and secure commercial PCs.

The Latitude Lineup - Built With The Mobile Businessman In Mind

This lineup is designed for all the businessmen on the move, with features that will please anyone. This lineup prides itself on delivering high-performance with long battery life and a compact design. That being said, it features up to the latest 10th Gen Intel vPro Processors along with integrated Intel UHD Graphics which is completely reasonable as we do not see much need for graphic cards in these. They offer fast connectivity options including Wi-Fi 6, 4G LTE, 5G design, and eSIM and up to an SSD M.2 2230 PCIe/NVMe Class 35 up to 1TB. It features thin bezels with the option between a standard laptop or a 2-in-1 design as well.

Latitude 9510 Availability: May 19th, 2020 Starting Price: $1,899



Latitude 7410 Availability: May 19th, 2020 Starting Price: $1,499

Latitude 7310 Availability: May 19th, 2020 Starting Price: $1,499



Latitude 9410 Availability: May 19th, 2020 Starting Price: $1,799



Latitude 7210 2-in-1 Availability: May 19th, 2020 Starting Price: $999 (WiFi “Slim” Tablet) / $1,049 (WiFi “Secure” Tablet)



Latitude 9510: The King Of The Latitude Series

All you need to carry is the smallest, lightest, most intelligent 15” business PC. Work anywhere with a 15.0” InfinityEdge screen in a portable 14” size, with a full array of ports to connect to any workspace. This new 9000 series device redefines ultra-premium, crafted from CNC aluminum, showcasing innovation for ultimate productivity.







It breaks records with up to 34 hrs of battery life and starts at a mere 3.1 lbs / 1.4 kg. Integrated speakerphone plus intelligent audio settings automatically tune for elevated conferencing and collaboration. Choose Intel Wi-Fi 6 or stay connected with options of 4G LTE, 5G smart antenna design, and eSIM on this Project Athena-verified PC. Configurable as a laptop or 2-in-1.

Latitude 7310 And 7410: 4K Screen With Privacy Options

One of the world’s smallest 13” and 14” premium business laptops are redesigned to be smarter and lighter than ever. Start working faster with ExpressSign-in. Stay productive on the four-sided narrow display borders with a new-gen super low power panel for more battery savings and Corning Gorilla Glass for better readability. Keep your work private with camera shutter and SafeScreen privacy options.













































The 7410 laptop features our first 4K low blue light screen for eye comfort. A smart antenna design keeps you connected by always adapting for the strongest signal. Choose Intel Wi-Fi 6 or stay connected with Gigabit LTE plus a new eSIM option on this Project Athena-verified PC. Available in premium carbon fiber or stunning aluminum. Confi durable as a laptop or 2-in-1.

Latitude 9410: Can Keep You Running For More Than A Day Of Battery Life

One of the world’s smallest 14” business 2-in-1 features up to 27 hrs of battery life so you can stay running anywhere. This stunning ultra-premium PC is crafted from machined aluminum, has a hairline brushed finish with diamond-cut edges, and starts at 3 lb / 1.3 kg for ultimate portability. Start working faster with ExpressSign.

See more, do more. The FHD touch screen with the world’s narrowest screen borders maximizes your work area and your productivity. Choose Intel Wi-Fi 6 or stay connected with Gigabit LTE and new eSIM options on this Project Athena-verified device.

Latitude 7210 2-In-1: A Secure 2-In-1 Ready To Use On The Move

Field-serviceable and the world’s most secure 2-in-1 business detachable delivers the high performance necessary to work wherever you need. The smallest device in the Latitude family offers many ways to work in an up-leveled versatile design. An auto-deply kickstand can instantly power on. The brushed aluminum palm rest on the folio keyboard provides sturdiness and elegance.





























With all ports and security features in the tablet head, detach without worry. Corning Gorilla Glass DX offers up to 9% reduction in reflections and up to 15X better scratch resistance compared to Gorilla Glass 5 Choose Intel Wi-Fi 6 or stay connected with Gigabit LTE plus new eSIM option.

